Gemma Atkinson shows off incredible bikini body – in a very surprising location The Strictly Come Dancing star was soaking up the sun in the UK!

Gemma Atkinson has a dedicated fitness regime and is often pictured working out at the gym, and her hard work has certainly paid off! The Strictly Come Dancing star's toned physique was the envy of many after she posted a picture of herself in her bikini over the weekend, showcasing her washboard stomach and toned limbs. And while on first glance it looked like the former Emmerdale star had jetted off abroad, she was in fact soaking up the sun in Manchester! In the image, Gemma looked happy and relaxed while sipping a drink outside. "Swim, sauna and sunbathing. Perfect start to my Sunday, and in Manchester too," she captioned the photo. "Your figure is absolutely amazing," one fan told Gemma, while another said: "Body goals!" A third added: "Your body is insane, wow!"

Gemma Atkinson's figure was the envy of her fans

Last month, Gemma revealed that she had written a fitness and exercise book to help her fans achieve their body goals. The star admitted that at the age of 33, she feels more confident that she ever has, and put this down to regular training and eating the right kinds of foods.

And while the star mainly receives compliments about her athletic physique, being in the public eye has meant that Gemma has also had to put up with the occasional online troll. At the beginning of the month, the actress was forced to defend herself after a social media user told her that her toned body "wasn’t a good look for a young lady". The star replied, asking them: "If you have a daughter and she wanted to be an athlete when she grows up like Jessica Ennis would you tell her no because it's not a good look for a woman?"

The Strictly star often goes to the gym with boyfriend Gorka Marquez

Since dating her Strictly dancer boyfriend Gorka Marquez, Gemma has enjoyed having company during her workouts. In a blog post for her trainers, Ultimate Performance Fitness, Gemma spoke about why she enjoys going to the gym with him. "We do train together quite often. We go to the gym together but sometimes he goes and does his stuff and I do my stuff," Gemma said. "Wherever I am, I do the same kind of weight training I do at Ultimate Performance – German Body Composition-style supersets and hard training. I love that Gorka is into his training as much as me. He keeps me going and helps keep me motivated."