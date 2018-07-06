Loading the player...

Sir Lenny Henry reveals the real reason for his dramatic weight loss The actor looks unrecognisable

Sir Lenny Henry has opened up about his dramatic weight loss, revealing he has shed the pounds for an upcoming television role. The 59-year-old will play Godfrey, an enslaved servant in Jamaica in the three-part television adaptation of Andrea Levy's novel The Long Song.

"I have heard that I've lost all this weight for a variety of reasons," he told Daily Mail. "None of them true." The real version of events is that he's playing a man "who doesn't get three full meals a day" and he couldn't have got the part without losing weight.

Lenny Henry has revealed the reason for his dramatic weight loss

As soon as he landed the role, Lenny embarked on a mainly vegetarian diet, which has helped him to shed a huge amount of weight. The actor recently shocked fans with his appearance as he looked slimmer than ever while attending a theatre performance in London.

Sir Lenny had originally showcased a slimmer physique during Comic Relief in 2017, but he has continued his transformation even more since then. "I want whatever Lenny Henry is having. He's never looked healthier/younger," one viewer wrote on Twitter at the time, while another said: "Lenny Henry is looking very handsome tonight."

The comedian has lost a lot of weight since 2010

Earlier this year, the comedy legend fronted a documentary, The Commonwealth Kid, about his own heritage and the relationship between the Commonwealth, the Caribbean and the UK. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: "I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the Commonwealth…. Let’s celebrate it." He went on to joke: "Also I’m a Knight Of The Realm… I was assaulted by an old lady with a sword!"

Lenny was granted a knighthood by the Queen in December 2015, describing the experience as "wonderful" and "mind-blowing". "I think my sister was looking at me and telling me to be serious because I was looking through the door. But when you're standing there waiting with the man you suddenly sober up and go, 'Actually this is quite a serious thing'," he said at the time. "Huge respect to everybody who has ever had anything to do with my progress really, it's a wonderful honour and it's for them, the people of Dudley and my family," he added.