Coronation Street's Samia Longchambon reveals surprising method on dealing with anxiety The actress is famous for playing Maria Connor on the ITV soap

Samia Longchambon has revealed she has been learning reflexology to help deal with her anxiety. The Coronation Street star, who plays hairdresser Maria Connor in the ITV soap, confessed she is training for the qualification alongside her acting job. "I've always been interested in reflexologies and holistic therapies and things. And it's just given me a focus, a break from my own head," she shared at a press day.

Samia Longchambon has been open about her battle with anxiety in the past

The 35-year-old went on to explain how she decide to take up the course when her son Yves was little as reflexology helped with her anxiety when she was pregnant. Samia also admitted that she hasn't been short of volunteers for the health therapy - thanks to her co-stars! "I'm halfway through the course," she added. "They all keep offering to be guinea pigs for me. I'll have to make sure they've got clean feet before I start poking around."

In May, the former Dancing On Ice star opened up about her battle with mental health - something which has plagued her for the past 25 years. She confessed that her panic attacks were so bad, she thought they were fatal. "You feel like you are going to faint or die, you can't breathe," she said via The Mirror. "I wouldn't wish them on anyone, they are horrible." The TV star added: "Sometimes I wake up and my heart will be racing for some reason. I won’t know why, but I won’t be able to get my breath. Anxiety is like a fear. I read somewhere that depression means you are looking at the past too much, whereas anxiety is worrying about the future too much."

