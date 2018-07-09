Masterchef's Gregg Wallace and wife Anne-Marie having fertility treatment The TV star and his wife Anne-Marie tied the knot in 2016

Masterchef star Gregg Wallace has revealed that he and his wife Anne-Marie are seeking professional help to fulfil their dream of having a baby. The couple, who are desperate to start a family, have been married for two years. "Medically, we are going to step it up and look at fertility treatment," Gregg, 53, told the Sunday Mirror. "I would love to be a dad again. We are desperate for a baby and we have been consulting with the doctor. I know Anna can't wait to be a mum and she will be the most amazing mother."

The TV chef, who has been married three times before, added: "It's my fourth marriage and I feel that love is an absolute lottery. After many attempts, I have found that someone has given me the winning ticket."

Gregg and Anne-Marie tied the knot in August 2016, in a romantic ceremony exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Gregg, who was 21 years older than his bride, tied the knot at Hever Castle in Kent in front of guests including John Torode – who was his best man – Lisa Faulkner and Gregg's MasterChef: The Professionals co-presenters, Marcus Wareing and Monica Galetti.

"Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for – that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that," he told HELLO! at the time. "I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna." The groom also added: "Anna was clear from the start of our relationship that she wants children and it won't be long at all before that happens."

Gregg walked down the aisle for the first time in 1991, but his marriage to wife Christine only lasted six weeks. He then tied the knot with second wife Denise, a former pastry chef, in 1999. The couple, who divorced in 2004, share a son Tom and a daughter Libby. Gregg's third wife was biology teacher Heidi Brown, who was 17 years his junior. The pair married in 2010 but separated after a few months. Gregg met his current wife Anne-Marie through Twitter in 2013, and they went on to marry in 2016.