Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn shows off incredible body transformation The 36-year-old actress has been working hard – and the results show!

Hollyoaks star Sarah Jayne Dunn looks incredible! The 36-year-old actress has been documenting her fitness journey on social media over the past few months, and recently unveiled the impressive results. Sarah has undergone a body transformation after following a 12-week fitness programme, which has given her "more energy" and confidence as a result. The mum-of-one told Daily Star: "I'm more confident now, even compared to before I had a bay, I'm the fittest I've ever been. It's great to have lots of energy to spend time with my son." Sarah added that although she has received mainly positive comments about her new body, she has unfortunately been target to a few trolls to. "Some messages can be negative. I just delete the comment and block them, as it's not nice or necessary," she confessed.

Sarah Jayne Dunn has undergone a body transformation

Recent photos on Sarah's social media show her working out at the gym, with UP Fitness – the personal trainers who work with Strictly couple Gemma Atikinson and Gorka Marquez. The Hollyoaks actress shared a before-and-after photo of herself last month to share the results of her 12 week transformation, and wrote in the caption that her "energy levels have soared", her "skin is clearer" and that she feels "better, more confident and happier".Sarah went on to say that her training programme had "changed my life" and she recommended it "one million percent" to everyone.

The Hollyoaks star praised her new body for giving her more confidence and energy

Sarah's main goal was to feel confident on her wedding day. The actress tied the knot to Jon Smith in May, and she felt better than ever. In a blog post for UP Fitness ahead of her big day, she wrote: "My goal was to get in the best shape of my life for my wedding day. I have achieved that goal and so much more." Sarah also made sure to let readers know that she doesn’t deprive herself of treats either. "The results I have achieved have been easy; I haven’t had to kill myself dieting or spend every waking hour in the gym," she said, "I have been on two hen parties, had birthday drinks and meals out, and I have still got results and enjoyed the build-up to the wedding."

Sarah showcased her new figure at the Thomas & Friends premiere on Saturday

Most recently, the doting mum-of-one flaunted her fantastic new figure during a day out on Saturday with her husband and son Stanley, who turns two in August. The family joined the likes of Peter Andre and Ashley Walters at the premiere screening of Thomas & Friends, at Vue cinema in Leicester Square. For the family-friendly event, Sarah wore a vibrant yellow off-the-shoulder mini dress, which she teamed with a pair of leg-lengthening tan wedges.