Cheryl's ultimate Christmas party beauty tips revealed
The singer revealed her top tips for getting ready and her favourite party look
Cheryl has a lot of celebrating to do this festive – and will no doubt be giving baby son Bear a first Christmas to remember. And when it comes to tips on how to look your best, the singer has it covered. While chatting to Glamour magazine, the 34-year-old revealed her top tips on how to make a statement and stay fresh the morning after a late night. All things glitter and sparkle are guaranteed to win Cheryl over when it comes to choosing a Christmas party look. "I do love a bit of Christmas glitter," she said.
The pop sensation also makes sure eat healthily and take vitamin supplements to ensure she has good skin: "Having good skin is the best starting point," she added.
STORY: Get Cheryl's X-Factor style earrings - for £8
Cheryl has revealed her beauty tips for the festive season
While talking to Glamour, Cheryl confessed that she doesn’t look so fresh after a late night, but enjoys going to see the make-up team at work afterwards. "I do love it when I have work and they put an under-eye patch on me, it makes me feel a bit better," she confessed.
Like all working mums, time is precious to Cheryl, but she revealed her top time-saving beauty tip: "I put Bio-Oil in the bath. I don’t have time to moisturise all over any more – this does it in one go."
The star revealed Bio Oil is her go-to time saving beauty product
Last month, Cheryl – who showcased her incredible post-baby figure during her first public outing in September – revealed how she got back into shape. The singer told Vogue that she had streamed Tracy Anderson’s videos. "I have a space in my house where I heat up the room and then just stream it and follow that." She continued: "I've always done Tracy Anderson. When I lived in the States, I went to Brentwood, to her studio, but the streaming is brilliant, so easy and you can do it in your living room."
See the latest health and beauty features here...
Latest comments