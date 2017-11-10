Kirstie Allsopp looks lovely in makeup-free photo The Location, Location, Location presenter shared the gorgeous photo on Instagram

Kirstie Allsopp is certainly blessed with good genetics! The TV presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to post a makeup-free selfie of herself in the back of the taxi, on her way to Question Time. In the photo, Kirstie's skin was flawless and radiant, and she looked cool in a pair of oversized black-rimmed glasses. In the photo, she explained the reason for her makeup-free look, telling fans: "In taxi on way to Question Time, rictus grin of terror and no make-up due to moisturisers in eyes, it’s not going to protect & perfect me now is it!!"

Soon after posting the image, Kirstie was greeted with compliments from her fans on her appearance, with one writing: "You're perfect, don’t need make-up," while another said: "Looking gorgeous." A third added: "You're beautiful as you are."

Back in June, Kirstie lost an impressive two stone in weight after cutting out potatoes, wine and sugar from her diet. The TV favourite, 46, revealed the motivation behind her diet while chatting to HELLO! Online at her Handmade Fair in Hampton Court earlier in the year. "Part of it was some people saying to me 'You’re such an inspiration for curvy women' and me saying, ‘No, that’s not what I want to be.' [I decided] I shouldn’t be perceived as encouraging people to be overweight, that’s not right. As mothers, daughters, sisters, colleagues, we need to be setting an example and safeguarding others' health. We have a world regarded National Health system - it is being cruicified by obesity. As a passionate believer in our state health system we have to be responsible," she said.

Kiristie dropped from a size 16 to a size 12, with the help of nutritionist Amelia Freer, the woman behind Sam Smith and James Corden's transformations. She told HELLO! Online that the weight "fell off" after discovering Amelia's programme. "I followed the programme and the weight fell off," she revealed. "I did it all at home, within my home environment. It’s all about basically cutting out potatoes, wine - I don’t drink any wine - and sugar," she said.