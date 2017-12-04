Billie Piper looks incredibly youthful during rare public appearance in London The singer stepped out to attend the Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday night

Billie Piper certainly has good genes! The 35-year-old singer made a rare red carpet appearance on Sunday evening to attend the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in London, and she looked incredible. Dressed in a glitzy black dress, Billie looked fresh faced with a glowy base and radiant sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, which enhanced her enviable razor sharp cheekbones. The former Doctor Who actress' large brown eyes were outlined with a black liner and lashings of mascara and bold brows, while a pink gloss completed her look. When it came to styling her hair, Billie opted for a stylish chignon, with her sweeping side fringe framed her face.

Billie has been known to experiment with her style over the years, having first risen to fame at the age of 15 with the hit track Because We Want To. The singer and actress has undergone a number of hair transformations, which have ranged from auburn to sandy blonde.

Billie Piper looked gorgeous on the red carpet

Earlier in the year, fans were left stunned after discovering just how much Billie's younger sister Elle looked like her famous sibling. Billie had taken to her Instagram account to praise her sister's fashion line. The actress shared a photo of 24-year-old Elle dressed in a grey two-piece outfit, writing: "Sisters can be a pain in the hole but my god they're impressive… check out this little hustler @pippy.piper @pipers.clothing. If you like to feel casual and ‘FIT@ this is your brand. And if you like dressing your sons in leggings – there's a kids line to follow."

With her heavy brows and full lips, Elle looked almost identical to her big sister in the snapshot – and Billie's 153,000 fans were quick to point out the striking similarities. "Omg you are like twins!!!" one wrote, with another adding: "Oh my god, she looks identical you youuuu!!" A third admitted: "You look so alike I actually got confused if she is your sister or not. Still don't really understand tho!" Billie is the oldest of four siblings; she has another younger sister named Harley, 26, and a 28-year-old brother called Charlie.