Emma Willis takes revealing selfie midway through beauty treatment The Voice UK presenter enjoyed a spot of pampering after a long day

Emma Willis is renowned for her natural good looks, and over the weekend the TV presenter shared an insight into her beauty regime with fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, the wife of Matt Willis shared a fun selfie of her enjoying a spot of pampering after a long day at work, which was quickly praised by fans. In the picture, Emma was seen with her face mask on while enjoying a tasty snack, which she captioned: "Best way to end the working day! Face mask. And a big fat chip #thevoiceuk."

Comments soon came in after Emma uploaded the photo, with one writing: "I love the fact you don’t take yourself so seriously," while another said: "Reminds me of Jim Carrey in The Mask." A third added: "Love this face mask."

This isn’t the first time that Emma has made fans laugh with her down-to-earth sense of humour. Earlier in the year, she posted a photo of herself with her hair styled in a volume-heavy quiff, which was quickly likened to Cameron Diaz's character Mary in the hit film, There's Something About Mary. One of Emma's followers wrote in the comments section: "There's something about Emma."

Emma is renowned for her down-to-earth sense of humour

And while Emma enjoys to poke fun at herself, there is no denying that she has a natural flare for fashion – something that has earnt her a loyal fan as a result. During her TV appearances, the star is known to share detailed outfit posts on Instagram with the hashtag #whatyouwearingwillis. Emma typically opts for monochrome ensembles and is a fan of both designer and high street labels, including Victoria Beckham, Topshop and Next – the store she has been a style ambassador for since September.

The star collaborated with the popular British fashion brand to pick out her favourite pieces from their current winter collection, and even worked her magic in front of the lens in a series of stunning images. Stand-out outfits from the range include an all-black trouser suit, featuring a semi-sheer blouse, high-waisted trousers, a tailored jacket and patent black boots. Cosy chunky knit jumpers, leather jackets and skinny jeans also make the cut.