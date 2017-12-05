Every make-up product Holly Willoughby wore for the Fashion Awards Holly's make-up artist revealed the products she used

Holly Willoughby looked as stunning as ever as she arrived for the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, with a flawless hair and make-up look to complement her Issa London jumpsuit. Thankfully, we can now recreate her polished red carpet look for ourselves, as her make-up artist Patsy O Neill has revealed each and every product she used – with prices starting from as little as £7.50.

Sharing a photo of Holly on the red carpet on her Instagram page, Patsy listed how she achieved the This Morning presenter's glamorous transformation, starting by using products from Pai Skincare and Aurelia Skincare to prep Holly's skin before applying her base.

Holly Willoughby's make-up artist Patsy O Neill has shared details of her red carpet beauty

For Holly's base, Patsy applied RMK creamy foundation (£38) and setting powder from Delilah Cosmetics, which costs £38. She perfected the TV presenter's brows with Lily Lolo light pencil (£8), and created a natural smoky eye look with Lily Lolo Take the Biscuit eyeshadow (£8) and brown kohl eye pencil (£7.50), adding Eyeko Black Magic mascara (£19) to define and elongate Holly's lashes.

INC.redible Cosmetics matte lip paint in Hustle Hard Girl (£8) added a glossy, nude pop of colour to Holly's lips, while a touch of highlighter and blusher from Hourglass Cosmetics' Ambient pallet (£59) added the perfect finishing touches to Holly's red carpet look.

A selection of the products used on Holly's face

Holly often works with professional make-up artist Patsy ahead of her high-profile appearances, including the recent ITV Gala, Pride of Britain Awards and the BAFTAs. And Holly is not Patsy's only celebrity client; she also often works with Sharon Osbourne, and shares photos of her work on social media.

The mum-of-three was certainly dressed to impress as she graced the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall, wearing a £129 black strapless jumpsuit from Issa London, which she accessorised with crystal detail Sophia Webster heels and a black blazer draped over her shoulders.