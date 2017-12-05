Meghan Markle's strong eyebrows are inspired by Audrey Hepburn Meghan Markle's eyebrows are inspired by the Breakfast at Tiffany's star

Meghan Markle's gorgeous beauty looks have been inspiring fans of the royal family on their make-up and skincare game, and the Suits actress' strong eyebrows is a huge part of that. In recent times, 'power brows' eyebrows have become something of a beauty staple after being made popular by by the likes of Emilia Clarke and Cara Delevingne. According to Meghan's brow specialist, Sherrille Riley, Meghan herself is inspired by Audrey Hepburn's elegant straight brows, which help to define the face and particularly suit Meghan's face shape.

Meghan has 'power brows'

Since visiting London more regularly during her courtship with Prince Harry, Meghan is a regular at the Mayfair salon, Nails & Brows. Speaking about Meghan's favourite treatment, 'The Audrey', founder Sherrille told Harper's Bazaar: "This style is modern, elegant and super flattering for Markle's features. You can't really go wrong with 'The Audrey'. You'll notice that her brows are straight and arch-less, lifting slightly upwards towards the end of her brows. This helps to lift her eyes whilst balancing her features." This 20-minute treatment costs £48.

Meghan's brows are inspired by Audrey Hepburn

Fans rushing out to buy Meghan's beauty staples has been named the 'Meghan effect', with products including her favourite lipstick among those quickly being sold out. Cosmetics brand MEMI make-up has raised sales of nude lipstick favoured by Meghan by 65 per cent following the royal engagement announcement. Make-up fans were also quick to point out that the star was likely wearing Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria during her royal engagement TV interview with Prince Harry.

Prince Harry's fiancée previously opened up about some of her favourite products during an interview with Birchbox, where she said: "When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suzanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward, and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, or nothing at all, and has me flip back hard to give my hair a little extra bounce".