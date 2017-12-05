Andrea McLean showcases post-wedding make-up glow The Loose Women panellist looked incredible following her wedding to Nick Feeney

Andrea McLean looked gorgeous and glowing days after her wedding to Nick Feeney. The Loose Women panellist showcased her natural good looks on social media after posting a short video of her modelling a Christmas jumper on her Instagram account. The TV star's skin looked flawless with a natural base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks as she blew kisses to the camera. Andrea's large brown eyes were outlined with black eyeliner and lashings of mascara, and a nude lip completed her look.

It's been an exciting few days for Andrea, who tied the knot to boyfriend of four years Nick on Thursday. For the big day, the mother-of-two looked every inch the beautiful bride, dressed in a white long-sleeved lace dress, while her long, brown hair had been styled in loose waves that cascaded gently past her shoulders. Nick, meanwhile, looked dapper in black suit teamed with a crisp white shirt. A number of photographs of the special occasion were posted on social media, including a gorgeous black-and-white snap of the newly weds, which was liked by celebrity friends including Rochelle Humes and Andrea's fellow Loose Women panellist, Ruth Langsford.

Andrea and Nick were joined by family and friends, including Andrea's two children – Finlay,16, and 11-year-old Amy. Andrea's ITV colleagues, including Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalah and Kaye Adams were also in attendance, with the former GMTV weathergirl calling it the "best day."

In a heartfelt tribute to her new husband, Andrea thanked Nick for mending her broken heart. The couple opened up about their romance in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year. "I never thought I'd feel like this again, that I'd fall in love and get the chance to start a new life," Andrea said. "It's been a revelation to him too. And because we make each other so happy, it's changed our lives. So many people have commented on how much more positive I've become since I met him. Thanks to Nick, I'm no longer looking backwards, I'm looking forwards."