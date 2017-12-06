Fans praise Emma Bunton's incredible skin as she poses for a selfie with Robbie Williams The former Spice Girl really doesn’t age!

Emma Bunton shot to fame in one of Britain's biggest girl bands of the nineties, and the former Spice Girl really does seem to be going by her former namesake – Baby Spice. The 41-year-old looked flawless in a new photo with fellow pop icon Robbie Williams, and fans were quick to compliment her on her gorgeous skin.

In the photo, Emma looked glowy with a natural base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, while a subtle outline of liner and a layer of mascara made her large blue eyes pop. "You skin looks amazing! What do you use," one fan asked the Heart Breakfast radio presenter, while another simply said: "Wow." Others were thrilled to see Emma pose with Robbie, with one adding: "Wow amazing! Robbie and Emma. Two of my favourite people!"

Emma Bunton looked gorgeous as she posed with Robbie Williams

Emma is often praised for her hair and make-up looks, along with her timeless sense of style. The mother-of-two shares the same celebrity stylist as her friend, This Morning host Holly Willoughby. Angie styles her celebrity clients with a mix of high-end and high-street pieces, which makes their looks obtainable and easy to emulate. Emma has been working with Angie for a while now, and has been dressed in a number of gorgeous pieces, including a very affordable £35 floral blouse from Very, and a £36 Topshop polka dot dress – which she wore this summer while out in LA.

This December, Emma has been modelling a range of festive Christmas jumpers in the lead up to the big day. These have included a black design adorned with green mistletoe from Next, and most recently and aptly – an Oxygen Boutique jumper emblazoned with the word 'Royalty' – which she wore while posing with Robbie.

Emma - who shares sons Beau, nine, and six-year-old Tate with Jade Jones – has been making sure that her two young children are also getting into the spirit of Christmas. Like many others, Emma has been having fun with the family's Elf on the Shelf toy. In a recent Instagram snap, the star shared a photo of the elf sitting on a gingerbread house with icing smeared around his face.