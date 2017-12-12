Kylie Jenner's cosmetics factory shut down - find out why California's wildfires have forced the star to temporarily close her lip gloss company's facility

California's wildfires have forced Kylie Jenner to temporarily close her lip gloss company's facility. Production of cosmetics for the reality star's makeup brand has been halted as the blaze spreads across the West Coast, and the 20-year-old has taken to Twitter to announce the news.

Jenner explained that her employees in the region had to be evacuated. "Hi guys, we have been significantly impacted by the wild fires in Southern California, and had to temporarily shut down our facility to ensure the safety of our staff," she wrote. "The impact of the fires has meant that many of our staff members have been evacuated from their homes, and have to relocate their families."

The model assured fans most products will continue to ship as staff members who haven't been affected by the fire will continue to work on processing orders. "Those who weren't evacuated came back in yesterday and have been working around the clock to get orders out," she wrote.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and sisters set to star in Calvin Klein campaign - report

Jenner also took the time to recognise the dedicated team at Kylie Cosmetics. "Our team is incredible and everyone is working hard to catch up and we are doing everything we can to ship orders, while ensuring the health and safety of our team members," Jenner posted. "Orders are continuing to ship and we appreciate everyone's patience and support. We will continue to keep you updated!"

The fires began in Ventura County last week and spread to Los Angeles, including the Bel Air neighbourhood - where many celebrities have homes.

Meanwhile, in happier news for Kylie, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has just hit a major Instagram milestone, scoring 100 million followers on the social media network.

MORE: Has Kris Jenner just confirmed Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are pregnant?

"100 [explicit] million on instagram... that's a loooot of people lol. Wow wow," she wrote in a tweet on Monday.

She is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child, but has yet to confirm or deny the news.