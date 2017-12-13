Kate Winslet reveals the sweet way she honours her late mother The actress lost her mum to liver cancer earlier this year

Kate Winslet pays homage to her late mother when applying a certain shade of lipstick. The Titanic star's mum Sally lost her battle with liver cancer earlier this year and the actress feels a connection to the matriarch whenever she applies Lancome lip hues, citing the L'Absolu lipstick in Isabella and L'Absolu in Nuit et Jour as her favourite shades.

"The latter was my mum's favourite colour and she passed away this year so there is something very emotional about using that colour for me now," she explains to British Vogue.

Kate Winslet with parents Sally and Roger

Kate is a spokesperson for French cosmetics company Lancome and the blonde beauty, who famously does not allow airbrushing to take place in the ads she stars in for the company thanks to a stipulation in her contract, prefers to apply her own makeup to red carpet events sometimes. "There are some days when I just don't like all the fuss and faff that can come with lots of people prodding and fiddling with your face and hair," she explains.

However, Kate is only confident in applying makeup herself thanks to the tricks she learned from her make-up artist Lisa Eldridge, which include appreciating the of good makeup brushes and staying away from too much powder. "I try to stay away from looking too matte, so not too much powder," she says. "And a smattering of really soft blush."

The Titanic star lost her mother Sally to liver cancer earlier this year

Kate prefers Lancome's Blush Subtil Powder Blush in Rose Paradis for a long lasting glow, but even though she loves using makeup products to glam up her look, the star's most effective beauty trick is to take care of herself.

"If I'm over-tired or stressed, no amount of makeup and hair can disguise the impact of that on one's face," she notes. "So if I know I have to look red-carpet-ready for something, I do try and look after myself in the few days running up to that moment. Nothing fancy or expensive but I'm 42 now, so I can't get away with murder anymore!"