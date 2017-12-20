Meghan Markle wows with flawless beauty look at the Queen's Christmas lunch The 36-year-old was glowing as she arrived at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle pulled out all the stops for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The Suits star, who will be meeting some members of the royal family for the first time, looked stunning as she arrived at the palace alongside her fiancé Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old wore her glossy tresses down and sleek, tucking one side behind her ear to showcase her dazzling diamond earrings. And her make-up was also flawless; with subtle smoky eyeshadow in tones of gold and brown, and a flick of black eyeliner and mascara to complete the look. Bronzer and blusher added a pop of colour to her cheeks, while a pretty pink lip gloss added the perfect finishing touches.

Meghan Markle looked gorgeous for the Queen's Christmas lunch

Meghan wore the Self Portrait Nightshade midi dress for the annual Christmas gathering, where she joined the Queen, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with members of the extended royal family.

While Meghan opted for a pink lipstick on this occasion, she has previously credited the nude Very Victoria Matte Revolution lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury as her favourite shade. And Meghan has another lip product that she loves to keep her pout in perfect condition — Fresh Sugar Advanced Lip Therapy Treatment with SPF 15. "I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best. Soft, kissable, buttery lips," Meghan once told Beautybanter.

Meghan was attending the lunch for the first time

She is also a fan of Teddy kohl eyeliner from MAC, Diorshow Iconic mascara from Dior and blusher from cosmetics brand Nars. "I love NARS blush in Orgasm," she once told Allure. "I use it on and off camera as it gives you a nice glow from within," Meghan said.