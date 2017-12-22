A close look at Meghan Markle's eyebrow transformation Former Suits actress has had a 'brow over!'

Prince Harry and his stunning new fiancée Meghan Markle released their beautiful official engagement photos on 21 November, and the world fawned over the stunning shots which were taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. Although many focused on Meghan's incredible Ralph and Russo gown, beauty fanatics everywhere were mesmerised by the former Suits actress's amazing eyebrow structure!

The stunning couple's engagement photo shows Meghan's amazing brows

Semi-permanent make-up specialist Sian Dellar has revealed to HELLO! how to re-create wow brows that last, just like Meghan Markle's.

"Meghan's brows have quickly become a popular choice over the last year" she explains "I see a lot of clients requesting this sort of shape as it adds instant definition and structure to the whole face"

Sian's expert opinion is that Meghan's naturally full look is very easy to recreate using a specialised micro-blading technique, which replicates real hairs for the most natural result and lasts up to a year, and is a surprisingly low-maintenance beauty treatment. Her semi-permanent make-up treatment takes 90 minutes from start to finish and includes a customised consultation. Once finished, you walk away with serious 'wow' brows just like Meghan, which look incredibly natural. It's seen as the ultimate in instant natural beauty enhancement.

Meghan's eyebrows were slightly different in 2011

"Meghan's brows are classic, elegant and perfectly enhance and balance her stunning features. As you can see from the photo back in 2011 compared to now, this bride-to-be has most definitely benefited from a 'brow-over' as I like to call it!"

The American actress has confessed her love for a variety of high-street beauty products, including Nivea body cream, and MAC Teddy eyeliner. Sales of nude lipstick have soared by a huge 65 percent since the future bride of Prince Harry announced her engagement in November. If you ever wish to emulate her exact choice of lip product, she opts for Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution lipstick, in shade Very Victoria.