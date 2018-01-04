Here’s why Blake Lively’s latest selfie totally backfired on her The star’s fans didn’t understand her ‘makeup-free’ joke

Actress Blake Lively is quite the joker on social media, often sending tongue-in-cheek messages to her husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as posting silly selfies and penning self-mocking captions.So when the star took to Instagram with a throwback snap from 2007 on New Year’s Eve, she probably assumed her followers would get the gag.

Blake's sarcastic post didn't go down very well with her followers

"Just a little #makeupfree selfie to round out the year. #2007 #aunaturale," she sarcastically captioned her headshot - a photograph of the actress as her old Gossip Girl character Serena Van Der Woodsen, who was famously glamorous.

Blake's 18.9 million followers didn't seem to catch on to her irony though, with many taking to the comments section to accuse her of fakery. "She's beautiful but hardly make-up free... I guess a celeb's idea of make-up free is 2 inches or less. For regular girls it’s straight out of the shower, freshly scrubbed skin with no lashes, brows or lip gloss," one fan wrote.

The star often posts jokes to her husband, Ryan Reynolds

Another asked, "not sure why you’re using the hashtag 'makeup free' when you’re wearing makeup?"

Of course, plenty of knowing fans were quick to jump to Blake's defense. "I am really surprised by the number of people who don't have the ability to understand sarcasm and have started bashing Blake unnecessarily," one commented.

The actress is most likely not concerned by the drama, though – having been busy reuniting with her Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants co-stars Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera to celebrate America’s recent pregnancy announcement, as well as recovering from a hand injury she sustained while filming her latest film The Rhythm Section.