Emma Willis wows with glamorous new beauty look The Voice host shared the stunning snap on social media

Fans of presenter Emma Willis had major make-up envy on Saturday. The TV host, who is currently fronting both Celebrity Big Brother and The Voice, shared an extremely glamorous close-up photograph of her latest beauty look on her Instagram page. The 34-year-old star, who shares three children, Isabelle, eight, Ace, six, and Trixie, one, with her husband Matt Willis, captioned the snap: "Glam close-up… last night’s #CBB… Make-up @amandahbowen.. Hair @louishair.. #eylure #mac#natashadenona #charlottetilbury#marcbeauty #lamer."

Photo credit: Instagram/ Emma Willis

Emma's green eyes look incredible in the shot, with a smoky eyeshadow and extra-long lashes. Her perfectly groomed eyebrows are a stand-out feature, with her nude lip and subtly bronzed cheeks finishing off her look. Emma wore her pixie hair cut in a combed-back style.

Her Instagram followers loved the look, with one commenting: "Wow. Love those lashes Emma x." Another wrote: "Your eyes look fabulous xx," one fan said, "Such a pretty lady!! X."

LOOK: Emma Willis is pretty in pink in designer coat and heels

Emma turned heads on the red carpet on Wednesday at the official photo call for The Voice. The famous mum looked incredible as she posed next to new judge Olly Murrs, Jennifer Hudson, Will.i.am and Tom Jones for the launch of the popular ITV show. The star kept it simple but effortlessly chic in a jumpsuit by Stella McCartney, priced at £498. She wore a nude bodice underneath the ensemble and accessorized with designer shoes by Jimmy Choo and pretty hoops by Georgia Scott.

Back in December, the mum-of-three shared an insight into her beauty regime with fans on social media. Taking to Instagram, Emma posted a fun selfie of her enjoying a spot of pampering after a long day at work, which was quickly praised by fans. In the picture, Emma was seen with her face mask on while enjoying a tasty snack, which she captioned: "Best way to end the working day! Face mask. And a big fat chip #thevoiceuk."