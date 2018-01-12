Tess Daly is a natural beauty during family holiday in Miami The TV presenter shared gorgeous headshot of herself relaxing on the beach on Instagram

The warm weather certainly suits Tess Daly! The TV presenter's natural beauty was the envy of fans on social media after she shared a beach snapshot, which was taken during a recent family holiday to Miami. In the photo, Vernon Kay's wife looked flawless with a sun-kissed complexion, tinted lipstick and a pair of oversized black shades, while her trademark blonde hair tumbled past her shoulders in loose waves.

Tess Daly looked gorgeous while on holiday in Miami

Tess – who looked stylish in an oversized pink shirt and a chunky gold necklace designed by celebrated interior designer and good friend Kelly Hoppen – was pictured relaxing on the sand, with a picturesque backdrop of a clear blue sea and bright sky. The mother-of-two accompanied the photo with the caption: "#tbt seeing in the New Year in Miami... good times in the with the fam. kellyhoppen thank you so much - I never took that necklace off! #2018 #kellyhoppenjewellery."

Tess with her make-up artist Aimee Adams

The 48-year-old always looks immaculate while presenting hit TV shows such as Strictly, and her make-up artist Aimee Adams recently spoke to HELLO! Online about working with her. She said: "I love coppery metallic eyeshadows because they suit all eye colours and I use them a lot on Tess. A subtle golden glow on the cheekbones will add some candlelit warmth to your face."

The down-to-earth TV presenter has said in the past that as she gets older, she is growing more and more confident in her own skin. She told HELLO!: "I've got a mum tum like every other mum I know, but I'm fitter and stronger now than I was in my 30s. I'm also someone who counts her blessings rather than goes, 'Oh, Lord, there's a new wrinkle that wasn't there yesterday.' I celebrate every birthday rather than think, 'Oh, God, I'm two years off 50.' I'm happy to be alive."