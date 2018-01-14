Gordon Ramsay's twins host Great Gatsby-themed party – see their glam makeovers Holly and Jack Ramsay turned 18 on 31 December

Gordon Ramsay's twins Holly and Jack certainly know how to party in style! Having turned at the end of December, the twins prolonged the celebrations with a big Great Gatsby themed birthday bash on Saturday night, which saw the whole Ramsay clang dress up in 1920s-themed attire. The family's make-up artist Clare Turner shared photos of their makeovers on her Instagram account – and they looked incredible!

In one picture, proud mum Tana was pictured with her twins, looking stylish in a floor-length metallic cocktail dress with a white feather wrap. Jack, meanwhile, looked dapper in a tuxedo, while Holly looked every inch the birthday girl dressed in a black mini dress accessorised with a white faux fur scarf.

Gordon Ramsay's twins Holly and Jack with proud mum Tana

In another photo, the twins' siblings Megan, 20, and 15-year-old Matilda were pictured dressed in their Great Gatsby ensembles, both in stylish black mini dresses and elegant headpieces, while Matilda, like her sister, opted for a white faux fur scarf. Clare, meanwhile, worked her magic with the girls' hair and make-up, who all had their hair styled in loose waves, while a defined brow, glowy base and statement lipstick completed their make-up looks.

Megan and Matilda looked stylish in their 1920s outfits

Last week, Gordon – who was the only member of the family absent from the photos – shared a picture on his Instagram account of him and Jack trying on suits ahead of the party. The pair looked more like twins than dad and son as they posed for a picture in Hugo Boss. He captioned the image: "Twins…getting kitted out for somebody's big 18th party @hugoboss @jackramsay1999." The pair looked smart dressed in their suits, which featured a black waistcoat, navy and grey blazer, grey trousers, a crisp white shirt with contrasting black buttons and a black bow tie.

Gordon and Jack tried on suits ahead of the party

Shortly after Gordon uploaded the photo, fans were quick to comment on just how much the pair looked alike. One wrote: "Oh my word he looks so much like you!" while another said: "Yes twins." A third added: "Like father, like son." Jack and Holly turned 18 on 31 December, and it looked like they had a day and evening to remember, with their birthday falling on New Year's Eve making for double the celebrations.