Meghan Markle and other stars who have embraced their freckles Freckles have become very popular in the last few years

Freckles have seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years, with many fans even creating their own with the help of a little make-up. Freckles haven't always been so coveted, however - model Aleece Wilson previously admitted she thought her freckles would hinder her career, telling Vogue: "Growing up I never saw models with freckles so for a very long time I didn't even think I could model because of that fact. So it's extremely crazy to see such a huge change! Literally going into shows and seeing make-up artists draw freckles on models, videos of freckle tattoos and stickers."

Meghan spoke about her freckles being photoshopped

Like Aleece, many stars have embraced their freckles, including Prince Harry's fiancée, former Suits actress Meghan Markle. Speaking about her look to Allure magazine, she said: "For castings, I was labelled 'ethnically ambiguous'.Was I Latina? Sephardic? 'Exotic Caucasian'? Add the freckles to the mix and it created quite the conundrum. To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot." She also revealed that her dad once said to her that "a face without freckles is a night without stars".





Emma used to try to cover them

Emma Stone has previously admitted that she disliked her freckles, telling Collider: "I used to do anything I could to cover them up and I always wanted them to go away and now I just want more." She added that she tried to bring them out by tanning, explaining: "Now I sit an inappropriate amount of time in the sunlight trying to get more freckles, which is not good for you. Sunlight."





Emma insisted on keeping her freckles inBeauty and the Beast

Emma Watson kept her gorgeous freckles for Beauty and the Beast, but admitted that film studios would usually photoshop them out. She said: "I insisted in this film, which I've never done on other ones, that they keep my freckles – they usually block them all out. I insisted my body shape be the body shape. I certainly pushed as hard as I could without getting myself fired."

Demi regularly shares make-up free selfies of her freckles

Demi Lovato regularly posts beautiful no make-up selfies on Instagram, all of which show off her freckled face. The Give Your Heart a Break is clearly proud of her look, as she previously captioned one snap: "Freckles on point #nomakeup."

Lily lets her freckles shine through her make-up

Lily Collins is a huge fan of her freckles, and even plans her make-up to let her natural look shine. Chatting to the New York Times, she said: "My motto is the less there is on you, the less there is to go wrong. If I am wearing make-up, I love the Giorgio Armani Maestro Glow. It's so luminous. And it lets my freckles still shine through. If I need it, I do the Armani powder, too. The important thing, especially in L.A., is that nothing looks coated on. You've got the sun and pollution already, so you don't want more stuff clogging you up."