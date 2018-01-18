The 10 best red lipsticks to buy right now See the top red lip colours trending in 2018

Nothing completes a look like a striking red lipstick and this makeup classic has made a huge comeback on the catwalks and red carpets this season. A-listers such as Angelina Jolie and Claire Foy wowed with bright, red lips at recent awards ceremonies, inspiring fans to copy their chic looks worldwide. But how do you go about finding the perfect red lipstick? Top brands offer a huge range of shades, varying from deep cherry to vibrant orange hues. We rounded up the 10 best red lipsticks to buy right now…

1. MAC

Here we see MAC's cult favourite lip colour Ruby Woo, which is a popular choice among celebrities. The gorgeous bright red shade is available to buy from John Lewis, priced £16.50.

2. Charlotte Tilbury

Looking for that ultimate wow factor? Then Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Red Carpet Red is the shade for you. The lipstick features ingredients to plump up your lips with a matte finish. Priced £24 from charlottetilbury.com.

3. Fenty Beauty

Rihanna's beauty line Fenty has a lovely vibrant red lip colour in its Mattemoiselle lipstick range. We love the matte Ma'Damn shade, priced £16 from Harvey Nichols.

4. Chanel

It's hard to beat Chanel for a fabulous red lippy! The iconic brand has a great lip colour on sale called Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in the Palpitante shade. Priced £28 at Debenhams.

5. Tom Ford

If you fancy splashing out on a luxurious lipstick, try Tom Ford's Lip Colour in Scarlet Rouge. This is no ordinary lipstick: it contains soja seed extract, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil. Priced £40 from selfridges.com.

6. Nars

We adore this seriously bright red shade by Nars Cosmetics. The lipstick is called Heat Wave and it will surely get you noticed! Priced £21 by narscosmetics.co.uk.

7. Lancôme

Lancôme's Rouge in Love lipstick stays on for up to six hours and has a sweet pink hue and light texture. Get yours from John Lewis for £23.

8. Rimmel

A great budget buy from Boots! Kate Moss' Lasting Finish Lipstick by Rimmel is a stunning deep red colour and won't break the bank. Priced £5.49.

9. Bobbi Brown

Another classic lip colour from Bobbi Brown. Try their Crushed Lip Colour in Regal, containing vitamins E and C and beeswax. Priced £24 at House of Fraser.

10. Maybelline

Popular high street brand Maybelline have a fantastic red colour by Gigi Hadid. The Matte Lipstick West Coast in Austyn is just £8.99 at Superdrug.