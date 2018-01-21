Loading the player...

Holly Willoughby shares stunning makeup-free selfie The star's fans praised her natural beauty

Holly Willoughby has wowed her more than three million Instagram fans with her latest picture - a makeup-free selfie! The This Morning presenter shared the stunning image ahead of Sunday's Dancing on Ice show, which kicks off at 6pm. The 36-year-old captioned the gorgeous snap: "It's show day! And it's a snow day! @dancingonice ... might need these Ski’s @fusalp #hwstyle."

Her followers were quick to praise her natural beauty, with one saying: "So beautifully natural." A second fan wrote: "Beautiful just the way you are," whilst a third took the chance to also compliment her Dancing on Ice co-presenter, Phillip Schofield: "Looking lovely, as always a great pic. You and Phil are the best team ever you both crack me up and I'd like to bottle your laugh. Stunning inside and out."

As always, Holly's outfit received the approval of all her loyal fans. In the snap, Holly posed in a grey round neck sweater by ski brand Fusalp, available for €310. "I NEED this jumper," a fan said, whilst another one was disappointed she couldn't get it for herself: "Love that jumper… but sadly too much money for me."

It's an exciting week for Holly, who has been nominated for Best Presenter at Tuesday's National Television Awards, an honour that has been won by Ant and Dec for the past 15 years. The mother-of-three and Phillip Schofield, also up for Best Presenter, also earned a nomination for Best Daytime Show, for This Morning.

The blonde star addressed the nomination on her popular social media account and encouraged her fans to vote for her: "Memories of the last few years of the @officialntas Some more messy than others! Can't wait for Tuesday, @celebjuiceofficial @thismorning and also I've been nominated... if you would like to vote... thank you and the link is in my bio.....," she wrote alongside a collage which showed pictures from past NTAs.

The National Television Awards take place on Tuesday 23 January, and can be watched live on ITV from 7.30pm.