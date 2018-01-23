Ruth Langsford reveals NTA beauty preparations Ruth Langsford will be attending without her husband, Eamonn Holmes, who has been unwell

Ruth Langsford has been busy preparing for the National Television Awards on Tuesday night! The This Morning presenter shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing a face mask, and captioned the snap: "So the preparation for the #nationaltelevisionawards starts early!!! @gatineauuk Masque Aqua hydrating face mask as recommended by @aliyoungbeauty @qvcuk. Hope I don't nod off!"

Ruth shared a snap of her face mask

On her Instastories, she also shared a Boomerang of herself pulling a funny face while wearing her mask, before sharing a video of her hair stylist drying her hair, writing "getting my glam on". She told the camera: "It takes an army to get me ready! There's Leo, working away hard," before chatting about her makeup, adding: "No lips yet, so watch this space!"

RELATED: Alison Hammond's biggest regret from viral interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling

Ruth is attending the NTAs without Eamonn

Ruth will be attending the event without her husband, Eamonn Holmes, who has confirmed that he won't be attending due to a bout of illness. The presenter tweeted to confirm he would be missing the awards show, writing: "Hi everybody, well it's the patient here. I've taken enough antiseptic painkillers to speak to you now but basically for the past three days, I haven't been able to speak. I've had a terrible cough and cold, very, very sore throat. Just want to say, it's so disappointing because I've got my gig on Talk radio so for any of you tuning in, and are expecting me to be there, I am sorry but going my best to be back soon. Thanks for all your good wishes."

READ: Eamonn Holmes reveals Ruth Langsford 'dumped her mum'

Loading the player...

Eamonn also sadly missed the funeral of his friend due to his illness, and tweeted: "The thing I despise my bout of sickness for is not missing work or The National Television Awards tonight, but missing The Funeral of Jackie Hatton… Can't believe she is gone. Such sadness for her husband, sons, family & friends. RIP."