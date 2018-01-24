The £3.30 Wilko mascara beauty bloggers are raving about All the details on the mascara currently taking the internet by storm

Wilko's? Mascara? Yes, that's right, high-street favourite Wilko is causing a stir online with a bargain priced mascara - and we've got all the details! Beauty bloggers and online magazines are going crazy for the store's Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara which is priced at an unbelievable £3.30. Award-winning beauty blog What Emma Did says the mascara is a 'winner in my eyes' and the product has a big following on Reddit. So what's so special about this mascara in particular? It is said to give ultra-long lashes at a fraction of the price of other top brands.

On Wilko's website, the store says the in-demand makeup product will: "Help you unleash your inner princess! The special, conic shape of the fibre brush provides lashes with length, dramatic volume and a false- lash effect. The packaging is decorated with a gorgeous evening dress in black-mint. Princess(ence) deluxe!"

Photo credit: Instagram / Wilko

The shop's customers love the mascara-of-the-moment, with one writing: I had read that this mascara was good for the money but I didn't think it would be this good! I had false lashes put on and they left me with hardly any when they came out. So I thought I'd try this mascara and it gave me lashes!!! So happy with it!" Over on Wilko's Twitter page, there were more followers raving about the mascara. One posted: "These mascaras are the best. Essence make up in general is lush!" Another said: "Already use it! Best mascara on the market."

Shoppers are rushing to buy this must-have mascara from Wilko stores up and down the country, with many taking to the company's Instagram page to report some branches have sold out. We found it still in stock online at wilko.com, so head there to stock up. Get ready to battle it out ladies…