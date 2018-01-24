Emmerdale's Laura Norton shows off glamorous makeover at the NTAs The actress looked almost unrecognisable as she made her way down the red carpet

Emmerdale star Laura Norton looked worlds away from her alter-ego Kerry Wyatt on Tuesday night as she arrived at the star-studded National Television Awards in London. The talented actress turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived at the O2 arena, dressed in a floor-length black gown teamed with a metallic clutch. Opting for a natural beauty look, Laura styled her long, brown hair in loose waves with a sweeping side fringe, and replaced her character's typical bronzed complexion with a natural, glowy base and a sweep of rose-hued blush across the apples of her cheeks. A smoky eye and red lip completed her look.

Emmerdale's Laura Norton plays Kerry Wyatt in the ITV soap

It was a big night for Laura and the rest of the Emmerdale cast, who picked up the award for Best Serial Drama at the end of the night. Charlotte Bellamy – who plays Laurel Thomas in the ITV soap – led the speech as the cast of the ITV soap took to the stage to collect the trophy. She said: "Emmerdale is so honoured to receive this award tonight. It goes to each and every single person who works on this show. The costumes, the cast, the crew, the production team, the writers. There are literally hundreds of us." Charlotte continued: "A massive shout out to our exec John Whiston. And to our extraordinary, incredible producer, Iain MacLeod.”

The talented actress looks stunning as she arrived on the red carpet at the NTAs

The night continued in great success at the after-party, with Emmerdale saving the day for Holly Willoughby after they found her misplaced phone. The incident was relived on Wednesday's This Morning, with Holly recounting the experience while chatting to Alison Hammond about the evening. She said: "I was talking to Graham Norton and I was up on a balcony bit, and I don't know how, but it flew out of my hand over the balcony!" Alison then went on to explain what happened: "It fell into the cast of Emmerdale while they were partying and they had to fight their way through security in order to get the phone back to you." Holly laughed and apologised, asking: "It didn't land on anyone, did it?" Her co-presenter Phillip Schofield joined in on the fun, joking: "Thank goodness it bounced off the Emmerdale cast or you might have broken your screen!"