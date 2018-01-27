Michelle Keegan looks amazing in makeup-free selfie - see the photo! The Our Girl star posted the rare snap on social media

Actress Michelle Keegan has wowed her fans on social media with a stunning makeup-free selfie. The Our Girl star posted the rare snap on Friday night and the picture proved popular with her followers, getting 112,000 likes. In the photo, Michelle can be seen wearing a top from her Very UK range with the slogan: "Today's Mood: Messy Hair No Make Up." The star did just that, appearing bare-faced with her hair in a natural style.

Michelle captioned her selfie: "Those days... Messy hair ✅ No Make-Up ✅ Top from my @veryuk collection." Her fans were quick to comment on her at-home look, with one writing: "So beautiful @michkeegan such a natural beauty." A second said: "Stunning ... wish I looked like that with messy hair and no makeup." A third told Michelle: "There is nothing messy about that look! Stunning!"

Loading the player...

Michelle recently revealed the secret to her slim and toned physique, and it's something we can all easily try at home. The actress, who has just released her own active wear collection for Very.co.uk, said she is a fan of the Body Coach workouts and tries to incorporate the HIIT-style exercises into her weekly routine.

LOOK: Michelle Keegan celebrates husband Mark's birthday with childhood photo

"I try and exercise on average about three times a week but this can vary depending on my work schedule," Michelle said in an interview to launch her new collection. "I really believe in living a balanced life so I don't beat myself up if I don't make it to the gym. My routine in the gym is usually a twenty minute HIIT work out, I like The Body Coach work outs, followed by a weight session."

The star previously shared a snap of herself wearing an outfit from her new workout collection on Instagram. Looking extremely toned in the photo, she wrote: "LOVE my latest athleisure collection with @veryuk ! This is one of my fave pieces 💖#veryxmichelle." Her fans loved the snap, with one commenting: "You look gorgeous Michelle. Love the new sportswear."