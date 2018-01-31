5 eye shadows that celebrities love Holly Willoughby and stars love to experiment with the latest eye shadows

Eye shadows are big in beauty right now with stars on screen and in the music world embracing the shimmery-eye trend. Beyonce wowed fans when she stepped out with stunning sparkly, grey eye shadow by Glossier at the Grammy's in January, with many celebrities taking to social media to share photos of their own gorgeous eye makeup. The good news is, your eye shadow needn't cost a bomb to achieve the wow factor; you can take inspiration from the stars then hunt down more affordable options on the high street.

Here are 5 awesome eye shadows that celebrities love right now…

Holly Willoughby

The TV star rocked this glittery golden eye shadow for her Dancing on Ice hosting spot and shared the snap on her Instagram page, thanking her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill. Holly wore the Jean Cream shade by Charlotte Tilbury priced £22 with a splash of Bronze Sparkle by brand Lily Lolo UK, priced £6.50. She also used some Glitter & Glow in Rose Gold Retro and Smoky Storm by Stila UK, priced £23.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Holly Willoughby

Perrie Edwards

Little Mix singer Perrie certainly turned heads with this shimmery look. The star's makeup artists Anna Lingis posted a snap of her eye-catching look on her Instagram page. Anna reveals that Perrie used glitter eyeshadow by Stila UK and an eye palette by Smash Box Cosmetics UK. Prices start at £24 for their multi-shade palettes.

Photo credit: Instagram / Perrie Edwards

Alex Jones

The One Show's Alex Jones looks fab with this more subtle eyeshadow. Her makeup artist Liz Beckett posted on Instagram: "Gorgeous @alexjonesthomson ready for hosting #makewaleshappy tonight #hair #makeupby me. Using @baremineralsuk." Liz reveals that Alex's eye shadow is the Rose Inspired eye palette by Bare Minerals UK.

Photo credit: Instagram / Alex Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones

We love Catherine's sultry smoky eyes by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Charlotte shared the snap on her Instagram page, writing: "Loved getting ready the beautiful screen siren @catherinezetajonesfor the @walpole_uk awards." Charlotte used her Rock Chick palette, priced £39, to achieve Catherine's glamorous look.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Charlotte Tilbury

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer gave fans a glimpse into her makeup routine recently when she shared a clip of herself in her bathroom on social media. The former singer revealed she used Eye Foils from her VB x Estée Lauder line. The foils are ingenious liquid eye shadows that dry to give a metallic finish – Victoria uses Burnt Anise and Blonde Gold shades in the clip, priced at £28 each.

Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham