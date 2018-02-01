Faryal Makhdoom shocks fans with makeup-free selfie The 26-year-old ditched her usual glamorous style

Faryal Makhdoom is always preened to perfection, but she ditched her usual super-glamorous appearance this week to pose for a makeup-free selfie. The 26-year-old, who is expecting her second child with husband Amir Khan, stripped away her foundation, mascara, eye shadow and lipstick to reveal her bare face – showcasing her flawless complexion and striking green eyes in the process. Faryal dared to bare all to promote an under-eye serum, telling fans she had been using it continuously for a month and had noticed a "big difference". But a few hours later, it was back to business as usual for the mum-of-one, as she shared a second Instagram image showcasing her full makeup look. Alongside it, she wrote: "Make sure whoever you got, got you."

Faryal Makhdoom shared a makeup-free photo on Instagram

Amir - who took part in the most recent series of I'm A Celebrity - and Faryal have had a turbulent marriage but are working hard to put their marital issues behind them. Earlier this month, they appeared on Loose Women together, stating that 2018 would mark a fresh start for their relationship. The fiery couple – who had a very public falling out over social media last year – addressed their issues, with Amir explaining: "What went wrong? A lack of communication. You want to change things at times, the way it went public wasn't nice… anger sometimes takes over. That happened in 2017. Hopefully going into 2018 we've both put that behind us, we've got a lovely baby coming this year, we have also have Lamaisah, our daughter."

The 26-year-old has been married to Amir Khan since May 2013

Speaking about his time in the jungle, the 31-year-old sportsman added: "Going to the jungle definitely helped. For me it was good to get away, it was a detox for me." Faryal also said the pair would endeavour to communicate better in the future. "We've been married for four years, we've been with each other for six/seven years… we've never had problems because we always communicate," she said.

