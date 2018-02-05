Every single product used on Holly Willoughby's face on Dancing on Ice Inside the This Morning presenter's makeup bag…

Holly Willoughby once again dazzled on Dancing on Ice with a stunning, glowing beauty look. The 36-year-old’s fans flocked to Instagram to comment on her radiant complexion - and now Holly's makeup artist, Patsy O'Neill, has revealed all the products she used to create her flawless appearance.

Holly's dazzling look was perfected by makeup artist Patsy O'Neill

Sharing two snaps – including one of all the products she had applied - Patsy gave a run-down of the makeup she had used on the night. Stand-out items include a eyeshadow set by Marc Jacobs's Beauty, which is called Scandalust and is priced at £39. The seven-piece palette is comprised of neutral toned eye-shadows, with a variety of finishes including matte and glitter. Patsy also used a highlighting palette by Hourglass that features six dazzling, shimmering shades.

Scandalust palette by Marc Jacobs Beauty, £39

Benefit's High Brow, £18.50, can also be seen in the snap – the pencil is an ingenious product which is used to define the brow bone and add a subtle sheen. Glossier's Cloud Paint, £15 is also visible; Patsy appears to have used the shade Dusk', a dusky, brown-toned shade that gives a seamless finish. Holly's foundation of choice was Delilah's 'Time Frame', £34, which is a creamy, fluid foundation that gives a silk-soft texture. The mother-of-three's look was finished with a slick of lip gloss by Charlotte Tilbury – a nude hue called Seduction which is priced at £16.50.

Benefit's High Brow was also used, £18.50

Glossier's Cloud Paint, £15

Fans have been enjoying getting sneak peeks into Holly's make up bag. Patsy tends to switch up the products she uses on the beautiful This Morning presenter; at the start of January she revealed that Holly enjoyed using The Ordinary's Serum Foundation, which is priced at just £5.70. The Ordinary has been a celeb favourite throughout 2018, with everyone from Holly to Kim Kardashian enjoying the brand's budget skincare items.

Seduction lipgloss by Charlotte Tilbury, £16.50