Holly Willoughby stuns in makeup-free photo behind the scenes on Dancing on Ice The TV presenter was surprised with a chocolate birthday cake from the crew on set

Holly Willoughby turned 37 on Saturday, and her birthday celebrations just keep on coming! The gorgeous TV presenter was glowing in a makeup-free photo showing her with a huge chocolate cake backstage at Dancing on Ice, which was shared on Phillip Schofield's Snapchat. The TV host captioned the shot: "Surprise cake from the DOI team." In the photo, Holly was dressed in a stylish grey and black tracksuit featuring star prints – a comfy choice of outfit before changing into another show-stopping dress for the live show later that evening.

Each week, Holly tends to wear a tracksuit before going live on air, and often takes to her Instagram account to share details of her look with her fans. A fan of all things rainbow, the mother-of-three has previously been spotted in a £560 retro two-piece by womanswear designer Madeline Thomson. Captioning the photo, the This Morning host wrote: "There is no end to this loving .... backstage at @dancingonice#rehearsals @madeleinethompsoncashmere#hwstyle."

Holly Willoughby's birthday celebrations keep on continuing!

Meanwhile, Holly received an incredible rainbow piñata cake live on Thursday's This Morning, which was filled with sweets and marshmallows – and took an incredible 16 hours to make! The show-stopping creation definitely had Holly's seal of approval. "It is very beautiful," she said, as she admired the multi-coloured creation. Phillip shared a video of the team tucking into the cake on Snapchat, showing Holly alongside Love Island star Kem Cetinay, MasterChef judge John Torode and other members of the This Morning team. "We're having a bit of a celebration because it's Holly's birthday on Saturday," he said, before showing John admiring the cake and asking the baker how long it took to make.

The TV star was given a rainbow piñata cake on This Morning

On the big day itself, Holly was inundated with messages from her famous friends, who took to social media to wish her many happy returns. Holly's 'celeb squad' including Keith Lemon, Emma Bunton, Kate Thornton, Tamzin Outhwaite and Nicole Appleton all paid tribute to their star friend on her special day, posting photos of them all together and writing sweet messages.

