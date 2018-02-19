Kym Marsh's daughter Emilie is Lindsay Lohan's makeup artist during LFW The 20-year-old daughter of the Coronation Street actress mingled with the stars at London Fashion Week

Kym Marsh's daughter Emilie Cunliffe had a very special role during London Fashion Week on Sunday. The 20-year-old beauty therapist, who works for Manchester-based hair and beauty salon House of Evelyn, flocked to the capital on Sunday to do Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan's hair and makeup ahead of the Zeynep Kartal show. Emilie's proud mum Kym, who plays Michelle Connor on Coronation Street, shared a photo of her daughter with the Hollywood star and a work colleague, captioning the snapshot: "Super proud of my girl @EmilieCunliffe and of Scott @hseofevelyn today for making up Lindsay Lohan for @LondonFashionWk thanks @realpruk."

Lindsay Lohan was made up by Kym Marsh's daughter Emilie

Coronation Street actress Bhavna Limbachia, who plays Rana Nazir, was also in attendance at the fashion show, where she sat in the front row dressed in a stylish black trouser suit and patent black boots. The star later took the opportunity to pose for a photo with Lindsay and the designer herself backstage, which she shared on Twitter. "@lindsaylohan‪ and I supporting @zkartalofficial at @LondonFashionWk #londonfashionweek . Next stop @mcrfashionfestival #mcrff #ambassadors #manchester #fashion #northernandproud," she captioned the picture. As well as Lindsay, other well-known clients of the Manchester-based fashion brand include Cheryl, Michelle Keegan, Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden and Coleen Rooney.

Corrie actress Bhavna Limbachia was also in attendance

Emilie is Kym's second eldest child from her former relationship with Dave Cunliffe; the pair also share a son together, 22-year-old David. The star is also a mum to six-year-old daughter Polly with ex-partner Jamie Lomas. Sadly the couple's first child, son Archie, was born 18 weeks early and passed away a few moments after his birth. It's been an emotional month for the family, who marked Archie's ninth birthday on 11 February. Emilie posted a tribute to her younger brother on Twitter, sharing a photo of a candle, a photo frame with his tiny hand and footprints, and another photo frame with the letter A. She wrote: "So yesterday marked the 9th birthday of my little angel in heaven. Hope you celebrated it up there just like we did at Archie's FootPrint Ball! I love you forever. I miss you."

