Denise Van Outen shares photo of her super-long eyelashes – see the snap! The TV presenter showcased a new look at a Matalan photoshoot

Now, how do we get eyelashes like Denise Van Outen? The TV presenter has wowed her social media followers with a new close-up beauty shot showing off her unbelievably long lashes. The 43-year-old Loose Women panellist posted the snap on her Instagram page and we can't believe how amazing she looks! Denise wrote: "Filming today for @shopmatalan. Love today’s guests! @peterandre @unahealy @iamkb@theangelagriffin it’s going to be fun #matalanfashion." Denise's lashes stole the show in the photo, with her fans quick to comment on her youthful look.

Denise's stunning long eyelashes Photo credit: Instagram / Denise Van Outen

One fan told Denise: "Amazing lashes they look really fluffy," while another posted, "How do you never age!? You look exactly like you did on bb days lol." One follower said: "Look at these lashes," and another commented, "You have not aged! How is this possible? X."

Loading the player...

Denise's flawless beauty look is all down to celebrity makeup artist Lyndsey Harrison, whose clients include Lydia Bright and Jess Wright. Lyndsey posted her own snap of the photoshoot to her Instagram page and wrote: "D V O so beautiful! Love this pic of @vanouten_denise shooting today for spring/summer @shopmatalan in the snow☃️ #matalan #dvo #behindthescenes#makeupartist."

READ: Kate Garraway, 50, reveals her foundation!

We love Denise's look in this new picture. Her skin looks so radiant, with a sweep of peach blush across her cheeks and a taupe shade lipstick with a hint of pink - several of her fans asked where they could buy her lipstick but unfortunately Denise did not reveal the product details. For her eye makeup, Lyndsey chose a sassy, smokey look, with a bold sweep of black eyeliner and long, luscious lashes. Denise's eyebrows were perfectly groomed for the shoot.

MORE: Lee Mead reveals he's found love again following split from Denise Van Outen

Denise likes to share snaps of her outfits with her social media followers. Just a few days earlier, the star posted a photo of herself looked incredibly cosy in a pair of London-themed pyjamas for a night in at a London hotel. “After a freezing cold day out on the golf course I watched the Brits in my cosy ‘London’ themed PJs,” she wrote alongside the picture.