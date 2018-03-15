A J.Lo makeup line is happening and the first release is amazing And you know it’s going to be sensational...

With her flawless skin and year-round golden glow, Jennifer Lopez is one of those lucky women who just seems to keep looking better with age. While we sadly don't know all her secrets, we may soon be able to copy one part of her beauty routine, as her makeup artist has revealed on Instagram that the multi-talented actress is launching her own bronzer. Scott Barnes, who also works with the likes of Beyonce, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow, posted a picture of J.Lo on set for World of Dance rocking perfectly contoured cheek bones and a peachy blush. When one follower asked what product he'd used on her, Scott replied "I'm using a bronzer that @Jlo is making it’s pretty amazing! Shhh."

Fans went crazy after spotting Scott's sneaky comment

To say there’s reason to get excited about this is an understatement. Scott and J.Lo worked together to create her signature look, dubbed "The Glow", which features bronzed skin and pale lips, and aims to give a "lit from within" look. Scott's own range of products already features a Body Bling Bronzer, which claims to give a similar effect.

Despite the makeup artists's insistence that followers stay quiet about the revelation, they (unsurprisingly) didn't. The comments were soon full of fans speculating on whether this will be a single product or a whole range.

Of course, this wouldn't be J.Lo's first foray into the world of beauty products. The 48-year-old previously had huge success with her range of fragrances, which include Glow, Miami Glow and Love at First Glow, and also released clothing, swimwear and underwear under her own-name brand.

Jennifer's style and youthful looks have landed her a new modelling gig as the face of Guess Jeans' Spring 2018 campaign. She recently shared a black and white snap of herself on Instagram wearing fifties-style high-waisted gingham shorts, a knotted white shirt and white stiletto court shoes. The mum-of-two said in a statement that she was "thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager."