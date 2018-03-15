Glossier has opened a pink café of dreams, but there's a catch It's as pink as you'd expect

Glossier, the makeup brand aimed at millennials has launched a brand new café in San Francisco. Is it pink? Yes. Is it fabulous? Definitely. Is it an Instagrammer's dream? Of course! Is it open in the UK? No. Devastating, right? Excuse us while we book our tickets to San Francisco, STAT. The brand-that-never-stops has partnered with Rhea's Cafe, a locally beloved cafe in the mission district of San Francisco. Inside the pink cafe, you'll be able to buy all the Glossier products you know and love, and you'll be able to test them out.

You won't be able to miss the pink Glossier cafe

Open from 11am – 8pm every day, this isn't somewhere that's just offering pink cupcakes and avocado on toast. No, you'll be able to feast on Buttermilk Fried Chicken Chicken Katsu and a Korean Steak Sandwich. Yum. Drinks include coffee, soft drinks, wine, mimosas and beer. Cocktails as well? Now we're really jealous.

Unfortunately this is just a short-lived project and is expected to be open for a month – Rhea's Café, located 2200 Bryant St, will return to normal afterwards so if you're in the area get on over there. And Glossier, please open one in the UK.

Glossier is constantly filling our Instagram feeds – the pink zip packages regularly pop up on our daily scroll – and now the cult beauty brand have a destination zone for influencers, celebrities and regular folk to pose in front of. Let's face it, a pink backdrop is the perfect setting for the Insta jet set – and it's so on brand.

Of course there's marble plates at the Glossier cafe

Founder and CEO Emily Weiss is behind the brand's success and says that it's due to a hyper-engaged fanbase; a Glossier army, if you will. "It hasn't been through paid or built marketing spend," she said. "It's been mostly word-of-mouth."

Nicely done, Glossier.