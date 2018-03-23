Beyonce wows in killer vamp lipstick: get her gothic look Here's how to recreate the singer's statement lips

Beyonce has just given us a bold beauty look for spring and we're in awe. The singer posted snaps on her Instagram page showcasing the most amazing vamp lips in a deep burgundy tone with the pics getting nearly two million likes in a day. That's impressive. Beyonce's lip shade is too gorgeous for words; the star carried off the gothic shade effortlessly with flawless skin and barely-there eye makeup – just a hint of bronze shadow and a touch of mascara. Her fans couldn't help noticing her resemblance to fellow singer JLo in the pictures. One follower commented on her lip colour: "That lipstick. Is hitting it!"

Photo credit: Instagram/Beyonce www.beyonce.com

Beyonce also gave fans a rare breakdown of her outfit on her website, revealing her stunning cream Victorian-inspired dress is by Temperley. The 'London Starling Dress' is priced £895. Her stylish patent bag with pompom detailing is by Delvaux and her peep toe shoes are Tom Ford. The star's eye-catching drop earrings, necklace and bracelet are by Lorraine Schwartz.

LOOK: Queens! Beyonce twins in gold with Blue Ivy in amazing new pictures

Photo credit: Instagram/Beyonce www.beyonce.com

You can get Beyonce's statement lippy look easily on the high street. We found a gorgeous deep rouge shade by L'Oreal for just £6.99, while Superdrug have a great collection by MUR with a range of vampy shades for just £3.

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Gold Addiction Metallic Lipstick

Loading the player...

To apply your gothic lipstick, first use a primer to keep your lipstick in place, then a liner in the same shade to line the lips. Colour in your lips with your chosen lipstick, making sure to stay within the liner. Finish with a gloss if desired.

MORE: Beauty queens, you can now wear regal crown eyeshadow. Any takers?

MUR Life on the Dancefloor Sparklers LS Funk You

Over on Instagram the hashtag #vamplipstick already has over 2000 posts so it's going to be a key trend this season. Start practicing the look now.