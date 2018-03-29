Debenhams has the biggest Urban Decay Naked palette sale going on right now They're hugely popular so don't miss out

Exciting news makeup lovers… Urban Decay's Naked palettes are on sale at Debenhams. The popular eyeshadows have a fab 10% off online and it's not just one product, it's the whole range. What awesome news. The store launched its Naked Petite Heat palette in March for £26 and with this new discount, it's available to buy for £23.40 - pretty amazing for a brand new palette. The petite palette is a mini version of the original Naked palette but with six new shades with cool names like 'inhale' and 'heist'. There's bound to be a mad rush on these eyeshadows so get yours while you can.

Also on sale is Naked Heat palette reduced from £39.50 to £35.55 and the Urban Decay Distortion palette at the same price. The Basics palette, now priced £23.40 and the X Kristen Neutral palette, reduced to £22.50 are both great buys for every day shades.

Urban Decay's X Kristen Neutral palette

We're also crazy about the bright hues of the Moon Dust palette and Jean-Michel Basquiat-Tenant palette – just the colours for a glam night out with the girls.

On Urban Decay's Instagram page there has been much excitement about their latest launch - the Sin Afterglow Palette – a gorgeous range of blushers available to buy now on their website for £30. With shade names like 'spotlight', 'kiss off' and 'score', it's no surprise the product already has a following. One fan wrote: "This palette is already on my wish list, can‘t wait to get it."