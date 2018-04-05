It's one of the biggest trends for summer, but here's how to pull off yellow eyeshadow The sunny shade has been spotted on stars Margot Robbie and Zendaya

We know what you're thinking: Yellow eyeshadow? Really? Yes the cheerful spring colour is popping up on celebrity eyelids all over the place and it won't be long before us regular folk are trying the look. Margot Robbie, Rita Ora and Zendaya have all been spotted with yellow eyelids in recent months. Granted, it's a tricky colour to get right. Go too bright and too heavy and you risk looking like you're dressing up for Halloween; apply a shade too pale and you could look slightly unwell.

So let's take our cues from the stars who have makeup artists to guide them for our yellow shadow inspo. Search 'yellow eyeshadow' on Instagram and you'll find over 20,000 photos with fun ideas to try, from golden hues to full-on neon.

Actress of the moment Margot Robbie showed how to pull off the yellow makeup trend recently when she stepped out in London sporting the bright shade. We love how she wears a strong hue on her eyelids and a lighter, more orange tone up to her brows. The yellow worked so well against her wet-look blonde hair and pretty floral dress.

Lisa Potter Dixon, head makeup artist for Benefit Cosmetics gave us some tips on how to achieve the yellow shadow look. She says: "With yellow eyeshadow, the key is to go pretty neutral everywhere else on the face, so keep the skin looking natural and keep the lip nude. To pick a yellow tone if you've never used one before, go for a richer yellow rather than a paler yellow. If you're going to go for yellow, you might as well go for it. The richer tones complement more skin tones so it's safer that way.

"Pair your yellow eyeshadow with loads of black mascara, which will frame the eye," adds Lisa. "If you don't want to go for yellow eyeshadow, go for yellow liner, or wet a brush and dip it into the eyeshadow and use that as an eyeliner. That will give you a pop of colour without going all out."

Zendaya posted a snap of her yellow eyeshadow on her Instagram page, writing: "Dear yellow eyeshadow...I think we make a good pair." The photo received nearly three million likes, showing that the makeup trend is clearly a hit with social media users.

Have fun experimenting with the yellow eyeshadow trend at home until you find your top look. Maybe don't wear a yellow outfit though… that's a step too far.