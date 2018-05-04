Kylie Jenner has shared the one insecurity that pushed her to start her beauty line - and you might be surprised The reality star spoke candidly about Kylie Cosmetics…

Kylie Jenner became a makeup mogul in the space of just 30 seconds when she launched her first ever collection of Lip Kits for Kylie Cosmetics - incredibly, that's how long the first product drop took to sell-out and crash her website. But the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has recently admitted that the inspiration behind her iconic lip products came from one of her own personal hang-ups. "It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident," Kylie told Evening Standard magazine.

Kylie admitted it was her own insecurities that pushed her to start her beauty range

"It’s the most authentic thing I’ve done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I’m super passionate about it," she continued. And while the Kylie Cosmetics line has now expanded into eyeshadow palettes, highlighters - or 'kylighters' - blushes and concealers, 20-year-old Kylie's incredible pout is still her trademark.

The new mum ecently put business to the back of her mind when she went on a tropical Turks and Caicos holiday with boyfriend Travis Scott and baby daughter Stormi. She also floored her followers with a gorgeous vintage Dior swimsuit with a bold logo print. It wasn't long before she was making announcements about her next beauty collaboration though, as she revealed her latest collection would be with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Kylie holidaying earlier this month

It certainly looks like the reality star won't be slowing down her beauty domination anytime soon, since she also admitted that her ultimate goal is to take the brand global. "I’m focused on Kylie Cosmetics and expanding that worldwide. I would love to be in stores everywhere." That's welcome news, since at the moment UK shoppers still face a customs bill to ship Kylie's makeup over from the U.S. of A…