Fearne Cotton took to social media on Monday to share a summer-ready photo of herself relaxing at her family home in Richmond, south-west London, dressed in a beautiful Matthew Williamson floral dress and sporting minimal makeup. And while many fans were quick to compliment her outfit, others were quick to observe her natural beauty. "Who needs makeup when you've got a fresh faced glow like that," one user said, while another wrote: "So pretty." A third added: "So beautiful inside and out." In the picture, Fearne looked lovely with her long blonde hair swept back to one side as she took a selfie in her bedroom mirror, giving followers a glimpse into her stunning bedroom in the process.

While Fearne often shares candid makeup-free photographs of herself in her day-to-day life, in 2016 the mother-of-two was forced to defend herself after sharing a bare-faced picture of herself alongside the caption "#celebratetheimperfect". While the star did receive mostly praise for the snap, her critics argued that a face without makeup is not "imperfect". Fearne spoke out after the backlash, saying: "I just want to make sure that what I was talking about this week is not being taken out of its original context. I don't think there's anything wrong with filters or makeup. I love both," she wrote alongside a black-and-white image of a heart. "

My point is that due to the fact that we can edit ourselves and our lives we have created a culture that is obsessed with pinpointing the supposed imperfect," she said. "I don't agree there is a vision of perfection but social media is quickly narrowing its views of beauty/perfection and anything outside of this attracts negativity. That's the bit I'm against. What I'm for is celebrating what we have got, however it looks and embracing others in the same way. #celebratetheimperfect."

