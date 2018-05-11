Makeup-free Scarlett Moffatt warns fans about social media in inspirational message See what the former Gogglebox star has to say below...

Scarlett Moffatt has sent her "beautiful" fans an inspirational message about the pressures of social media. In a video shared on Instagram, the former Gogglebox star - who appeared makeup-free - told her followers: "So obviously I haven't got any makeup on, look at my freckles! My eyebrows are in dire need of a trim and I have got no nails on. On social media everyone puts out what they want everyone to see."

She added: "But no one puts this stuff up. So I don't want you to panic and think you aren't perfect because everybody is beautiful in their own way. So just chill, have a lovely day and stay positive." On Friday, Scarlett then posted a selfie of herself, looking fresh-faced. "Nooo makeup on my freckle head! Happy Friday everybody," she captioned the snap. "Huge thank you to @longlox_hairextensions my hairs still going strong."

Fans immediately posted lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "You are so beautiful @scarlett_moffatt I tell my girls that freckles are where the sun has kissed them, makes them feel a bit happier about having them!" Another said: "Don't ever change, beautiful lady!" A third post read: "The no makeup look really shows off your stunning eyes!" A fourth follower remarked: "You are absolutely beautiful and I love that you set such an amazing and confident example. Thanks for being you."

The powerful message comes shortly after the I'm A Celebrity star announced she will act as a BBC royal wedding correspondent for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day. Scarlett took to Instagram to say: "So proud to announce I’ll be one of the wedding correspondents for the BBC for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day. To say I was excited would be an understatement.

