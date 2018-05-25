Someone has recreated Meghan Markle's wedding day makeup with red lipstick and smokey eyes - and WOW Which look do you prefer?

It's safe to say the Duchess of Sussex wowed us with her natural and beautiful royal wedding day makeup look – choosing to keep things ultra-modern with barely-there skin, soft, fluttery lashes and a smudge of lip balm, she was 'no-makeup makeup' personified. But while we applaud Meghan for letting her impeccable skin do the talking (thanks be to London facial goddess Sarah Chapman), one beauty lover has decided to experiment with what the new royal would have looked like if she'd gone for a bolder look.

Image: @fashionsidol

Instagram's @fashionsidol, who has racked up over 800,000 followers with countless oh-so-shareable fashion and beauty posts, has taken on the role of royal wedding MUA by altering one of Meghan's snaps with high-coverage foundation, dark smokey eyes and a bold lip. She's even added statement drop earrings instead of the Duchess' simple Cartier studs, and made her brows much fuller and darker.

The post has undoubtedly divided opinion – with most agreeing that Meghan's chosen natural look suited her perfectly. "Just the way she had it is just perfect. She knows it’s not 1984 - very classy, understated and modern," one commenter said, while another posted: "No makeup please… I LOVE her natural style."

Meghan's very natural makeup look

Another put it perfectly by saying: "…she’s stunning the way she is. All women are stunning with and without makeup. And she looks beautiful either way."

Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin was in fact the man behind the beauty look on the big day, recently telling Glamour that looking understated was always very important to the royal bride. "She's very much about keeping her skin as real and natural as possible," he said.

"Right now in makeup, so much is covered up and masked by contouring, strobing, and creating this false dimension to what you naturally have," he added. "On your wedding day you want to look back at your photos and think about how great you felt in your dress and not be distracted by how trendy your makeup was in 2018. I focused on bringing out her best self and elevating it to a level, that you’re not necessarily able to achieve yourself."

