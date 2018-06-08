Meghan Markle has inspired THIS new tattoo trend Are YOU brave enough?

The Meghan effect has certainly had a huge impact on fashion, and we can definitely picture some brides walking down the aisle in her stunning shoulder-framing gown or sleeveless evening dress. But the Duchess of Sussex's beauty look has also got people ditching their bright lippies and reaching for the lighter foundations, after her ultra-natural make-up look won over Prince Harry at the altar (remember his delighted face? Awww). And now, some fans are going one step further, and having freckles tattooed on their cheeks. Yep, seriously.

Everyone wants Meghan's iconic freckles!

Meghan’s signature freckles are certainly stunning, and according to one cosmetic tattoo artist, there has been a rise in requests to copy the look. Gabrielle Rainbow told New Beauty that she has been "crazy busy" since the royal wedding, but warns anyone who wants to try to do their research first. She said: "Because this is your face, it's important that you do your research and find artists who aren't afraid to show their portfolio and healed work. Even if this is 'semi-permanent,' there are risks, such as technicians who will go too deep or not use the proper inks."

READ MORE: We need to talk about Princess Madeleine of Sweden's AMAZING flower crown

If you want to recreate the look at home without needing to commit to pricey treatments, then make-up artist Courtney Larrabee explained how to achieve it using products. She told the publication: "The secret is using a sharp felt tip eyeliner or brow pen. You want something in a brown or taupe that is soft and natural. It is important to remember to only use the tip of the pen to create the freckle, and dab it instantly with the flat of your fingertip to soften the look."

WATCH BELOW: How to recreate Meghan Markle's bridal hair

Loading the player...

So, would you take the plunge and try the tattoo? Or are you just reaching for the brown eyeliner? Either way, it’s certainly much easier to have a go at yourself than all the tricky contouring we always see on Instagram...

READ MORE: This is why Victoria Beckham looks younger than she did four years ago