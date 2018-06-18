Michelle Keegan reveals £2 beauty must-have Michelle Keegan has opened up about her simple beauty essential

Michelle Keegan has opened up about the one beauty must-have she can't be without – and it's so simple that we think even her Our Girl character, Georgie Lane, would keep some handy! Chatting to Fabulous Online, the former Coronation Street star revealed that while she often goes for "lots of tinted lip balms", the favourite lippy look is simply Vaseline. The actress also told PA that she tries to avoid bold lipsticks, particularly red. "I am a nude gal, I don't think red suits me," she said. "I think it has to be the right colour of red and I don't really do that a lot."

The star also revealed that she loves to use Giorgio Armani foundation for a dewy look, and will always go for the MAC Studio Fix Perfecting Powder, revealing that it "stops [her skin] from looking greasy". The only thing Michelle uses to complement her simple Vaseline shine is a MAC Lip Pencil, telling the site: "I like that because it's in-between nude and blush pink. Sometimes I just wear that with lip balm and that's it."

Michelle recently came under fire from Our Girl viewers who criticised her for wearing too much make-up on the show, calling it unrealistic. Speaking about the reaction, she told TV Mag: "That annoyed me, I think it’s such a sexist thing to point out. I met five female medics before I started who were all really glamorous, and they said they put a bit of mascara on now and then. I got a lot of grief that my eyebrows stayed on when a building collapsed, but I was like, 'Yeah they did, because they're tattooed on! I can’t just dust them off!'" Her co-star, Ben Aldridge, also hit back at the claims. Chatting on This Morning, he said: "I think it's unfair. No one is criticising the boys for being too good looking. Also, there are people that take pride in their appearance that are in the army, we met women that don't look dissimilar to Michelle. She doesn't wear make-up on set. She's literally getting sweat and mud sprayed onto her."

