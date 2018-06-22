White eyeliner: Rihanna proves this 90s beauty trend is back! It's so wrong yet so right…

Rihanna was the most-papped A-lister at Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show on Thursday - which is hardly surprising, since she looked incredible in a head-to-toe white boiler suit. The minimal colour choice even expanded to her accessories, and most surprisingly, her makeup - with the singer opting for white eyeliner over her usual smokey eye looks - and woah did it look good. Fenty Beauty makeup artist Priscilla Ono was in fact responsible, leading many to wonder if Rihanna's beauty range will be launching their own white liner soon. Intriguing, eh?

Rihanna looks gorgeous in white eyeliner

It wasn't long ago that Gigi Hadid wore a version of the statement look herself, rocking a full cat-eye in bold white on a night out in New York in November 2017. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Naoko Scintu and she used a Dior Matte White eyeliner to create the look. So we can't help but wonder (à la Carrie Bradshaw) if this is going to be 2018's next big beauty trend?

While you would be forgiven for thinking a slick of white across your lids would be hard to wear, you'd in fact be mistaken - as Gigi and Rihanna demonstrate so strikingly. It can actually look incredibly fresh, if you apply correctly. The trick is to keep everything else minimal - and we mean everything.

Gigi has also rocked the look in the past

Even mascara should be kept on the down-low - just a quick coat to darken and add some length is enough. Using white doesn't mean you have to lose out on definition, however - simply tight-line the top lash line (the bit underneath the lashes) with a budge-proof black kohl to give the illusion of thicker lashes.

Try creating the look with Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Eye Kohl duo, or NYX Professional's White Liquid Liner

Like Rihanna, keep skin soft and simple, with just a natural blush and a little highlight - and opt for a nude lip to finish. When it comes to the liner, we love the way Priscilla shaped RiRi's eyes: extending the wing from halfway across the lid rather than right to the inner corner. Modern and fresh, are we right? We reckon a liquid formula's best; try NYX's version while we wait patiently for the next Fenty Beauty launch…

