Got your eye on a new MAC lipstick for an upcoming holiday? Or maybe you've been trying to stop yourself from hoarding the new Aaliyah for MAC makeup collection? Well, there's no better time to treat yourself to a thing or two from the cult beauty brand, since we've spotted a very limited online deal - that gets you 20 per cent off! Those clever folks over at Money Saving Expert have revealed the offer, which allows shoppers to get the discount on over 70 items when you enter the code "SECRET" at the checkout. Now who feels special?

MAC's Shrimpton lipstick

The offer is only available until midnight on 27 June - so we better hurry, but not before we take a look at some of our favourite offers using the code. Remember when MAC announced that they were bringing back some of their most-beloved discontinued products? Well, you can bag Kid eyeshadow (a dreamy taupe shade, ideal for medium skin tones) and Shrimpton lipstick (hello nineties nude) in the deal. The lippy comes in at £14 rather than the usual £17.50, while the eyeshadow is yours for £11.20 rather than £14. What. A. Steal.

Or, if you want to stock up on the classics, the brand's Mineralize Skinfinish in Nuanced is also included, reduced from £25.50 to £20.40. A pretty rose-champagne highlighter, we reckon it works best on medium to deep skintones, or as a shimmery blush-topper for those with paler skins.

The brand's recently launched Glow range

MAC have most definitely been on their A-game this season, with some incredible launches that have had us hot-footing it to the nearest beauty hall. In April, the brand introduced the Glow range, which included five new products to give the ultimate gleam - including the Prep + Prime Fix+ Shimmers, which are effectively pearlescent versions of the classic Fix+ spray. Forget the discount - it is pay day this week…

