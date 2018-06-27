Watch: 100 years of royal beauty - from the Queen Mother to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle This is AMAZING

Ever wondered where the likes of the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge get their now-renowned royal-approved style from? And while we can't say there are any exact influences from the royal women of the past, that uber-refined, ultra-chic fashion sense has certainly been passed down over the generations. So, we're giving you a little royal history lesson - starting with Queen Mary of Teck (the wife of King George V) all the way through to present day with our favourite ever looks from Meghan and Kate.

In between, you'll recognise the Queen Mother, the fabulous Princess Margaret - also known as the Countess of Snowdon - Her Majesty the Queen, of course, and Princess Diana - who have all showcased their own individual beauty looks over the years. Watch below, and don't forget to tweet us @hellomag and tell us your favourite! Enjoy…