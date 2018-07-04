This anecdote about Meghan Markle and her makeup artist is our favourite from the royal wedding Daniel Martin was part of the bride's glam squad on the day

It may have happened almost two months ago, but little tidbits are still coming out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. The bride's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, who led Meghan's glam squad on the day, has opened up about how the former actress approached him to create her wedding day look. Describing the cool and casual way Meghan booked him in, Daniel said: "She [texted and] was like, 'Hey – what are you doing May 19th? And then she sent me two emojis of the bride and groom. I was like, 'Okay, yeah, whatever you need.'"

While many brides are sick with nerves before saying 'I do' to their future spouses, Daniel, who being interviewed by Good Morning America, revealed that Meghan was as calm as ever. "We had breakfast. Guy, her dog, was with us. We were playing around with him. It was a very chill morning," he revealed. "Her mum [Doria Ragland] was there, which was amazing."

Meghan worked with Dior ambassador Daniel to create a soft, glowing look, which has become her signature since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry last year. The former Suits actress and the talented MUA are old friends, having worked together on various photoshoots before.

Daniel showcased Meghan's flawless skin by creating an understated glow, subtly defined eyes with a slightly longer lash than normal, and a pretty nude lip on her wedding day. He used little to no bronzer and a subtle highlighter that caught the sun effortlessly. Of course, her beautiful freckles shined through – one of the features that Meghan most adores about herself.

Meghan opted for her signature glowy look

Daniel recently old Glamour that looking understated was always very important to the royal bride. "She's very much about keeping her skin as real and natural as possible," he said. "Right now in makeup, so much is covered up and masked by contouring, strobing, and creating this false dimension to what you naturally have.

"On your wedding day you want to look back at your photos and think about how great you felt in your dress and not be distracted by how trendy your makeup was in 2018. I focused on bringing out her best self and elevating it to a level, that you're not necessarily able to achieve yourself."