Sarah Ferguson stuns in makeup -free photo as she makes exciting announcement

Sarah, Duchess of York looked absolutely stunning in a series of makeup-free photos posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday, which were taken during a trip to Janakpur, Nepal while she was undertaking charity work with Children in Crisis. Showing her maternal side, Sarah seemed happy and relaxed as she played with the children, and chatted to locals in the village. And there was a very good reason why Sarah had decided to share the photos on social media too – she had an exciting announcement to make. "We have solutions and will be able to educate and help 10,000 children of the 25,000 all living in this poverty. I am merging my foundation @childrenincrisis with @streetchilduk. So onwards and upwards and GO @streetchilduk #janakpur #nepal #streetchild #childrenincrisis #children," she shared. The news went down a treat with Prince Andrew's ex-wife's loyal fans. "We need more humans like you," one wrote, while another said: "Fergie has always been so awesome!" Kind-hearted Sarah was recently recognised for her humanitarian work with Children in Crisis at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Cagliari.

The 58-year-old took to the stage to receive her accolade, looking as stylish as ever in a red ballgown. Taking to her Instagram account afterwards, Sarah shared a photo of her with her award, and reflected on the evening. "So honoured and humbled to receive the Humanitarian Filming Italy Sardegna Award @filmingitalysardegnafestival Thank you so much @tizianarocca #italy @childrencrisis @childrenincrisisuk @childrenincrisisitaly @fortevillage #cagliari," she wrote.

Sarah's daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are just as dedicated to their mum's causes

And Sarah's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are just as dedicated to their mum's causes, and even broke royal protocol last month to show their support for Children in Crisis. While members of the royal family aren’t supposed to sign their autograph for fear of fraud, both Princesses joined their mum in writing their signatures on a beautiful painting by artist Teddy M, which had been inspired by love, which was for the charity. The beautiful bold print featured the four-letter word painted in the middle of a vibrant heart, and has messages on it such as "dare to dream."

